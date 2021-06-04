Hrithik Roshan Donates Rs 20 Lakh to Cine and TV Artistes’ Association

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit many artists of the film and television industry due the loss of livelihood. According to latest reports, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has done his bit to help his colleagues by donating Rs 20 lakh to the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA). He has also donated groceries and ration kits to the members.

CINTAA General Secretary Amit Behl confirmed the news to Times of India, saying, “Hrithik Roshan had helped us during the last lockdown too; he had donated Rs 25 lakh. This time, the money he gives us will be utilised in getting 5000 members of the association vaccinated and help members below the poverty line with ration.”

“Hrithiks’ big donation is going to be of huge help to us,” he further added. He also informed that actor Vicky Kaushal has donated Rs 2.5 lakh and actress Flora Saina has donated Rs 25 thousand to the organisation.

Behl also told the publication that almost 60% of the CINTAA are daily wage earners. The new SOPs during the Covid-19 pandemic are preventing many from working. He added that the organisation has helped many in need. He added that CINTAA has provided ration to 1400 members and transferred Rs 3000 to about 2000 members of the association, from their funds accumulated over the years.

On the work front, Hrithik will reportedly play the lead in an Indian adaptation of the popular English series The Night Manager. He will play an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre. Hrithik Roshan, along with Deepika Padukone, is set to star in Siddharth Anand’s patriotic-action-drama Fighter. The film is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022, and would mark the third collaboration between Roshan and Anand, after Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 Yash Raj Films blockbuster War.

