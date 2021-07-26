How to Use Onion Juice For Breast Care

There are several benefits of onions. This vegetable can do wonders for your hair and skin. Onion juice helps in improving the health of hair, fights dandruff and also prevents premature graying. Moreover, the nutrients in onions also help you in nourishing your skin. However, there is also a lesser-known benefit of onion juice. You can use onion juice for your breast care. Onion juice helps in taking care of the breasts and makes them firmer.

You can prepare your onion juice at home with these simple methods.

Step 1: Take a big onion, peel it and cut it into multiple pieces.

Step 2: Make a paste of chopped onions in a mixer and then extract the juice with a sieve or cloth.

Step 3: Empty the juice into a steel bowl and add two spoons of castor oil. Also, add the contents of one Vitamin A capsule in the juice. Mix it well.

Step 4: Now fill a pot with water and keep it on the stove for boiling. Place your steel bowl, which has the onion juice mix, on top of the heating water. Your steel bowl will float. Turn off the gas when the water is properly heated up.

Massage your breasts with the hot mixture twice a day. The rest of the onion juice can be stored in a container and can be refrigerated for several days. You can use the mixture during this time.

Regularly using this onion juice will show results. This chemical-free alternative for your breast care will also ensure no side effects for your chest area.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on general knowledge. Please consult a medical expert before proceeding with the tips.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here