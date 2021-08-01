How to Use Behavioural Science to Stop Smoking

Smoking tobacco is one of the most health-hazardous activities that directly impact the human lungs. The substances included in a cigarette are acetone tar, nicotine, and carbon monoxide, which not only affects lungs but can also affect your entire body.

There have been several ways devised to quit smoking — from chewing nicotine gums to applying nicotine patches and medical treatment. However, one of the other ways one can quit smoking is with the help of behavioural science. According to an IPA essay by Paula Torres Moneu, one of the first steps will involve convincing the smokers who wish to quit to understand the visible and present negative effects of smoking. A strong emphasis should be put on regionalised social proof messages to present quitting smoking as popular.

Another way should be a call to action where smokers will be asked to make a public pledge to a friend or relative to go cigarette-free for a set period of time, with the final goal of convincing them to quit completely when they reach the end of the period.

It is necessary that the well-wishers of the smoker, who wants to quit, come up with a strategy that ensures that the person who has decided to take part in the programme makes it through the entire month without relapsing. Supporting smokers through a quitting app designed to provide them with ongoing positive reinforcement and incentives throughout their quitting journey may prove helpful.

According to a report by the World Health Organisations (WHO), clinicians can be effective agents in helping people stop smoking. Since doctors and nurses have an authoritative power and are generally regarded as reliable and knowledgeable sources of health information, patients are likely to accept advice on changing their smoking habits from an acknowledged expert on health problems.

The report further mentioned that when direct negative consequences of smoking are visible, patients tend to be even more receptive to advice about stopping smoking.

