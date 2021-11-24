How to Pick the Perfect Dream Outfit

Girls, you already know that buying your bridal lehenga is the most significant aspect of your nuptials preparations. It defines your bridal appearance, and what could be more important than that? It takes a herculean effort to find your perfect lehenga. That is why we leave no stone unturned in providing you with everything you need to appear like a dream in a lovely bridal lehenga on your big day.

So, if you are on your way to getting your bridal lehenga, take a deep breath and go through this important guide on how to go about it effectively while still making the experience stress-free and enjoyable.

Research well about the trends

So, your wedding date is fixed a year in advance, but that not at all means you can start looking for a lehenga right after. Keep a close eye out, do some web research, but don’t start shopping until approximately 6 months before — that way your lehenga won’t be out of vogue!

Giving priority to jewellery

This tip is only relevant if you want to wear real jewels on your big day. Polki, Diamond, or Jadau Jewellery has larger outlay than the bridal lehenga, and the couture should be designed around the accessories, but never the other way round!

Determine Your Body and Skin Type

While a certain trend or colour scheme may be en-vouge, that might not be your taste. Several designs will make you seem exquisite by emphasising your contours, accentuating your skin tone, and concealing your preferred parts. As a result, it all boils down to knowing your own body.

Paying attention to the fabric of the lehenga and blouse

Bridal lehenga fabrics come in a variety of styles, including flowy, stiff, and rich, and you should choose one based on your demands and desired aesthetic. Yes, the art is lovely, but the fabric is crucial to the overall aesthetic as well as your comfort!

Concentrating on the overall wear

Most of us are more concerned about the skirt of the lehenga — after all, it is the showstopper on a hanger. But keep in mind that your lehenga skirt will only be shown in full photos or sitting pictures, and your blouse and dupatta will be visible in any image that includes your face! Pay close attention to these as well!

Freeing up enough time for alterations

There is a lehenga purchasing timetable, and you should try to keep to it as much as possible! The fittings are important, and a lehenga should be bought ahead of time to ensure that it arrives on schedule, with enough time for minor adjustments and trims!

