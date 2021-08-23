How To Perform Surya Namaskar? Here Are Some Useful Tips

Yoga plays a very important role in maintaining immunity. By performing yoga asanas, you can not only maintain a good physical health, but also increase the flexibility of the body and relieve stress. While practicing yoga, it is important to keep in mind that the asanas should be performed in a slow and gradual manner. Surya Namaskar is a pose that keeps you mentally and physically healthy. Very few people know how to do the Surya Namaskar in the right fashion.

Below are some tips for the asanas that constitute the Surya Namaskar:

Before you start your routine, sit on your yoga mat and stretch your legs out in the front while keeping your waist upright. After this, your hand should be placed on your thighs. Then bend the toes towards the body while inhaling, then bend them to the other side while exhaling. People who complain of pain in feet, ankles and toes due to walking, get a lot of relief after doing this exercise. If you are unable to sit straight for a prolonged period of time, then rest your hands on the ground backwards, and rotate your feet clockwards for some time.

Pranam Asana: For this asana, you first need to stand on the edge of your mat with both your hands folded. After that, both the hands should be raised in a position parallel to the shoulder. The entire weight should be put on both feet equally. The backs of the palms should be kept to each other and you should stand in the posture of Namaskar.

Hastatutra asana: To perform this asana, you first need to take a deep breath and raise your hands towards the sky. Then, while bending the arms and waist, the neck should be bent backwards along with the waist.

Hastapad asana: While exhaling outwards, slowly bend down forward. Touch the ground by moving both your hands near the ears.

Ang Sanchalan asana: Place your palms on the ground. While inhaling, bend the right leg backwards and keep the left leg up while bending it. Raise your neck upwards and stay in this position for quite some time.

Parvata asana: While breathing, bend the left leg backwards and keep the whole body in a straight line while keeping your hands on the ground in an upright fashion.

Ashtanga Namaskar: Keep both your knees on the ground and breathe out slowly. You can lift your hips upwards and then place your chest and chin on the ground.

Bhujangasana: Exhaling slowly and thrust the chest forward. Keep your hands straight on the ground. Bend the neck backward and keep both the toes straight.

