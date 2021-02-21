How to Make Tomato Chutney, a Lovely After-meal Slurpy Treat

Chutneys are such a fabulous condiment in Indian cuisine. Among the myriad, delicious chutneys, tomato chutney has been the most common variant, savoured in almost every Indian household. There’s no after-meal treat like a syrupy, slurpy tomato chutney.

Sweet, spicy blend of tasty chutney melting in mouth to wrap up your lunch or relish as a side kick to uttapam, vada, rava dhokla, vegetable kebab, nachos- tomato chutney is simply superb.

The best part of this tangy, spicy, sweet tomato chutney is that you can prepare it according to your personal preference. Here are two varieties of this mouth-watering tomato chutney- a South Indian cuisine inspired one and a East Indian cuisine type.

Take a look.

To make this recipe inspired from South Indian kitchen you need:

1 tbsp refined oil

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

8-10 curry leaves

1 Garlic Cloves(Crushed)

1 tsp grated ginger

5-6 tomatoes

5 tsp Red Chilli Powder

½ tsp Black Pepper

½ tsp Salt

1 tsp Sugar

1 tsp Vinegar

Now get to cooking by heating a pan with oil. Put the mustard seeds, curry leaves and let it sputter for a moment. Add grated ginger, garlic cloves into it and sauté.

Next, add tomatoes and wait till it assumes a thick consistency. Sprinkle red chilli powder if you like it spicy, along with black pepper, salt, sugar and vinegar.

Let the ingredients mix thoroughly and switch off the heat. With only 10 minutes cooking time, you get a delicious tomato chutney just like that.

Now coming to the other yummy East Indian kitchen inspired variety, you would need:

49gm pitted Dates

500 gm tomatoes

80 gm mango pulp candy

40 gm raisins

25 gm cashews

1 tsp sugar and ½ tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric

20 gm mustard oil

1 pc dried red chilli

½ tsp panch phoron

½ tsp citric acid

Heat oil and temper it with dried red chilli, panch phoron.

Add the tomatoes, along with the salt, turmeric.

Cook for 5 minutes covered, until they have softened. Add the citric acid and cook, covered for another 2 minutes until the tomatoes are completely soft and mushy.

Then add cashew, sugar, raisin, mango pulp candy and boil for 2 minutes.

This is going to be sweet and slightly tart. It is a popular, high in demand recipe in all festivities.

Side note: This lip-smacking recipe is a huge hit in ‘pujo bhog’ (offerings in Saraswati Puja, Durga Puja) menu savoured with fries at the end of meals.

Take your pick.

Cook up your preferred variety and savour just the way you want it to be.