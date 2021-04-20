How to Download Ram Navami Stickers On WhatsApp And Share It. Step-by-step Guide

Ram Navami is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ram. It is celebrated on the ninth and last day of Chaitra Navratri. This year, the Ram Navami will be observed on April 21 and will begin at 12:43 am on Wednesday and will conclude at 12:35 am on April 22. On the auspicious day, people share wishes with their family and friends.

Here’s step-by-step guide on how to download and share stickers on WhatsApp:

1. Open an individual or group chat

2. To add sticker packs, tap Emoji > Stickers > Add ‘+’

3. Tap Download next to the sticker pack you want to download. If prompted, tap DOWNLOAD

4. If you don’t find Ram Navami sticker, then scroll to the bottom of the ALL STICKERS tab and tap GET MORE STICKERS

5. It will take you to Google Play Store

6. Search for ‘WhatsApp stickers for Ram Navami’ or something on similar lines

7. Download and install apps of your choice from the list that appears in front of you

8. After installing, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option

9. Now you can go back to WhatsApp and open the stickers option

10. You can click on the preferred sticker and share it with your loved one.

