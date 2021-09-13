How Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone Dressed up for the Red Carpet

Met Gala 2021 is on its way so get ready to feast your eyes. Often dubbed as “fashion’s big night out”, the annual evening is known for hosting A-list celebrities from the world over. Well-known faces dressed in thematic outfits walk on the carpet during the soirée. The biggest change on the fashion calendar last year was the absence of the Met Gala. The Met Gala 2020 was cancelled mid-March owing to the pandemic. As the world reminisces moments from past years, let’s recap some of the most memorable appearances made by Indian attendees in 2019.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone arrived in a larger-than-life version of Barbie at Met Gala 2019. It was her third appearance at the event and the actress made it worth remembering. Her gorgeous pink Zac Posen gown perfectly complemented her quaffed hairdo.

Priyanka Chopra

For her third appearance at the Met, Priyanka walked down the carpet in a silver oversized ensemble. Her look consisted of: the stunning gown by Dior, a pair of silver pumps, a dramatic cage crown that hogged the spotlight and multi-layered pendants by Chopard.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla wore a custom-made Peter Dundas dress last year. The businesswoman, philanthropist and mother of two walked the carpet in a crystal embellished minidress put on with a detachable skirt in blue. A silver belt cinched the look together. She sealed the look with tie-up shoes and a diamond maang tikka.

2021 Met Gala

Typically held on the first Monday in May annually, the Met Gala returns on September 13 as a more intimate affair. While it may look a little different, expect the carpet filled with fabulous celebrity sightings. The Met Gala 2021 will be called America: A Lexicon of Fashion. So, ahead of the big bash, here is a likely list of who to expect

Who To Expect?

Though the guest list is never confirmed ahead of the main event, an Instagram fan account released a mock seating list of its rumoured guests. The speculative seating chart includes Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé. Another showed YouTube star James Charles and popular TikTok personality Charli D’Amelio sitting with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Cara Delevingne. Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian will reportedly attend. YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, Olympic track athlete Allyson Felix and TikTok star Addison Rae should also be walking the carpet this year.

The event will be hosted by Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and honorary chairs Adam Mosseri, Tom Ford, and Anna Wintour.

