How Much Dark Chocolate is Healthy to Eat Every Day?

To all the chocolate lovers out there – you don’t really need an excuse to eat it every day, right? Having a bar stashed somewhere in the kitchen is good enough for a reason. Happiness and chocolate have been closely associated as a “love food” since the Mesoamerican civilizations. Chocolate was considered a luxury commodity in those early times. If you have been trying to validate your sweet habit then you should know there is an alternative out there that can positively affect your health. Enter dark chocolate. High in cocoa percentage, dark chocolate is a beneficial part of your daily diet, heart and overall health. Yes, you can now feel good about your dark chocolate obsession. But, the better question is what is the limit before overindulgence countervails the positive effects.

What is the daily recommended amount of dark chocolate?

Dark chocolates are made from the seed of cocoa trees, one of the best sources of antioxidants on the planet. Advantages of eating it are widely known but suggestions for a solid number of grams are hard to come by. The type of dark chocolate you nibble on makes for an important factor. Reach for at least 70 percent cacao for the heart health benefits. Even though dark chocolate is considered a relatively healthy treat, one must bear in mind that it still packs plenty of calories. For example, a 100-gram bar of 85 percent dark chocolate, records around 600 calories, of that 450 comes from fat.

The recommended dose is estimatedly 30-60g, experts say. You may consume too many calories if you indulge in anything beyond that. A 41 gram dark chocolate bar contains approximately 190 calories. A medium-size raw apple, on the other hand, amounts nearly 95 calories. Hence, don’t substitute healthy food items with this treat. Consider that you may be just consuming some extra calories even when sticking with the recommended amount.

The takeaway

Not only does chocolate taste awesome, it provides significant health benefits. So there is not much doubt about the powerful health advantages of cocoa but that doesn’t imply that you go all out and eat lots of it every day. It is still laden with a good chunk of calories and fat, easy to overeat so be mindful of the daily intake. Enjoy just enough to feel satisfying so that it doesn’t meddle with your healthy eating habits. Be aware that a lot of the store-bought stuff or chocolate on the market is not as healthy. Therefore, pick quality stuff only dark chocolate with 70% or higher cocoa content. Organic is always best so one must ensure that they are consuming chocolate with fewer and more natural ingredients.