How Katrina Kaif Celebrated Vicky Kaushal’s Birthday in New York: Brunch, Musical, Pancakes

Katrina Kaif had planned a sweet surprise for her husband Vicky Kaushal’s first birthday after their marriage. Vicky turned 34 on May 16. The actress took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse into how she celebrated Vicky’s special day in New York City, where the couple is currently holidaying.

Katrina also arranged a special pre-birthday brunch for her hubby in NYC. In one of the photos, shared by Katrina, Vicky can be seen holding a card with ‘Vicky’s Pre-Birthday Brunch’ written on it. The couple also visited Winter Garden Theatres in the city to see Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s acclaimed Broadway production ‘The Music Man’. Katrina also satiated her sweet cravings with the plate of pancakes. The duo also met Vicky’s friend at Soho house in NYC. However, amid all the celebrations, Katrina didn’t skip her workout session. The actress, who is a fitness freak, squeezed in a session of pilates even on Vicky’s birthday. Check out the photos shared by Katrina here:











Meanwhile, to wish Vicky on his birthday, Katrina shared two cute pictures on her Instagram handle from their US trip and captioned them as “New York Wala Birthday My Simply put… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER”. In the first photo, Katrina is lovingly looking at Vicky as he embraces her in his arms. In the second, he kisses her cheeks as they enjoy their time on the terrace of a building.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last year in December in an intimate yet big fat wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple often sends their fans into a meltdown with their mushy pictures on Instagram. For the past few days, the couple has been holidaying in the US and kept their fans updated by sharing gorgeous pictures.

