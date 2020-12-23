How Google, Microsoft and others plan to work post-pandemic

But companies are taking different approaches to how their workforces will operate. Some are committing to an all-remote workforce, while others are taking a hybrid approach in which employees spend part of their time in the office and the rest working remotely.
Here’s a look at what post-pandemic workforces will look like at some major companies:
Google employees won’t return to the office until September, and they might not be there Monday through Friday.
The tech giant will test a flexible workweek pilot that would have employees come into the office at least three days a week for “collaboration days.”
The company is also making changes in its office spaces to include reservable collaboration spaces and outdoor spaces for team meetings.
The company also said that if employees decide to move, their pay won’t be reduced.
Microsoft
“Moving forward, it is our goal to offer as much flexibility as possible to support individual workstyles, while balancing business needs and ensuring we live our culture,” the blog post said.
Dropbox
That means its nearly 3,000 employees will work remotely most of the time and will go to the office for more collaborative and team building work.
The company is also revamping its offices to facilitate this shift, including removing individual desks.
Coinbase
Co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong told employees in May that this means most employees who prefer to work remotely can. And workers who still want to work in an office will also be able to.
“For many employees, it will probably be a mix of both. But for all of us, being remote-first requires a mindset and behavioral shift. It means that the employee experience should be the same, whether you’re in an office one day a week, five days a week, or never,” he wrote.
Unilever
The trial runs from December 2020 to December 2021.
REI
Instead of having one large headquarters, the company plans to have multiple satellite locations across the region to give workers more flexibility when it comes to where they can live and work.