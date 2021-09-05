How Does Ayurveda Help In Post COVID Care of Patients ?

A year and a half after the Coronavirus pandemic wrecked our collective lives, our society has been grappling with fear and insecurity. As a result, we have seen misinformation spread like wildfire, and many resorting to bizarre and incorrect methods of dealing with the virus. With this column, which will be published every Sunday, we aim to address any health or vaccine-related question our readers might have about the coronavirus pandemic.

In this week’s column, Dr. Kamlesh Bhogayata, Associate professor, P.G. department of Dravyaguna, Govt. Ayurved medical college, Vadodara (Gujarat) talks about how Ayurveda can be effectively used in building immunity, post-COVID therapies.

What are some of the COVID-related dietary protocols prescribed by the Ministry of Ayush?

One must take lukewarm water every day. While cooking the food use ginger, garlic, coriander, mint, turmeric, clove, sesame, etc. In the evening, opt for a light diet. The vegetable soup should be consumed every day. These are simple ways to balance your diet and build good immunity. They are also inexpensive, and they are things we generally always do anyway. However, using household spices mindfully, and eating a clean diet, and consuming food consciously go a long way.

Herbal tea made of black pepper, cinnamon, jaggery, grapes, and lemon are essential to maintain and increase respiratory immunity, so be sure to add them to your diet. A glass of cow milk mixed with 1 teaspoon of turmeric should be taken before going to the bed.

Can severe cases of COVID19 be treated with Ayurveda? How does Ayurveda help in treating mild or moderate cases?

Patients who could not avail of ventilators had opted for Ayurvedic Herbo-mineral preparation and Asava Arishta Kalpana during the second wave. Many Ayurvedic medicines have also proved beneficial to increase SPO2 levels within few hours.

It is necessary to take these medicines under the supervision of Ayurvedic doctors. Around 70 percent mild/moderate cases could be cured by taking proper diet and Yoga-Pranayama mentioned in the advisory of Ministry of AYUSH. Dashamoola Kwath, Pathyaadi Kwath, Sanshamani, AYUSH-63 were administered in mild and moderate cases.

What are the ways in which immunity can be boosted through Ayurveda?

One can boost acquired immunity by taking a proper and balanced diet. Sound sleep, physical exercises, stress management through Pranayama and dhyana, and timely detoxification of the body are also important immunity-boosting practices.

Kindly refer to self-care measures for health promotion published by the Ministry of AYUSH available on the official website.

How can Ayurveda help in providing post-Covid care?

In post COVID condition Ayurveda was significantly beneficial in Mucormycosis and Hyperglycaemia. Ayurveda treatments have shown a dramatic effect to reduce the increased level of D-dimer. Few herbs have played an important role to control the toxicity of hepatotoxic antibiotics as well as antiviral drugs used during the COVID pandemic.

How is yoga associated with Ayurveda? How does yoga help in managing COVID?

Yoga is an integral part of Ayurveda. Yogic therapy was more significant in mild and moderate cases. Various Pranayama and breathing techniques are beneficial to increase the air holding capacity of the lungs. Various Yogic postures i.e. Asanas have shown their effect to digest food properly. Especially, Dhyana and meditation were much beneficial in stress management and insomnia.

