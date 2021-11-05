Hours After Theatrical Release, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Leaked Online

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer “Sooryavanshi” hit the theatres finally on Friday after several delays. The Rohit Shetty directorial is also one of the first ones to have a theatrical release after cinema halls and were shut following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film is the third instalment of Shetty’s cop dramas, reportedly made at the cost of Rs 225 crore. Apart from Akshay and Katrina, Sooryavanshi will also see a cameo from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who played the lead roles in Shetty’s “Simba” and “Singham” respectively.

The makers are happy with the hype around Bollywood’s big Diwali release and expecting success at the box office. However, the team of Sooryavanshi has a big reason to worry as the film has been leaked online.

Hours after the release, Sooryavanshi has fallen prey to piracy with several websites including Tamilrockers, FilmyZilla leaking it in full HD. Many other piracy sites, torrents, and many Telegram channels are also offering the film’s link to be downloaded in full HD format.

At a time when the filmmakers were releasing their films on OTT platforms amid the Covid pandemic, Rohit Shetty decided that he would release his big-budget film only and only on the big screens. The online leak, with many moviegoers still not stepping out to theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic, may affect its box office figures.

Sooryavanshi is the sixth film in which Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are seen together on the bug screen. In this film, they are starring as a married couple. Earlier, they had worked together in Namaste London, Tees Maar Khan, Singh is King, Welcome, De Dana Dan, and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye.

Sooryavanshi is now in theatres and the tickets can be booked on BookMyShow and other platforms for cinema halls near you.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.