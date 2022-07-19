Hoping to fire cannonballs at CWG 2022 to end Australia’s stranglehold: Indian men’s hockey coach Graham Reid | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

TimesofIndia.com

Excerpts…

First of all, Graham, how’s your health now, post your battle with Covid?

The virus has overall become milder, probably…

Coach, another major assignment coming up now — the Commonwealth Games, for which a different arrangement was planned earlier with a B team. Sardar Singh was appointed to travel as coach, and players were called back from retirement. But the Asian Games postponement warranted course-correction…

A quick word on three seniors — Rupinderpal Singh, SV Sunil and Birendra Lakra — who came out of retirement for the CWG but are now back home because the first team will be travelling to Birmingham. What happens to those three now?

We have Manpreet back as captain for the CWG, after Amit Rohidas led the team throughout the Pro League. What was the idea behind replacing Manpreet, because Amit was given a longer stretch than you usually give while switching captains for a match or two?

For the Commonwealth Games especially, have you introduced anything new or different to the team’s training environment?

How would you rate India’s PC battery as of now, with Harmanpreet Singh leading that department alongside an exciting talent like Jugraj Singh in the ranks?

How do you plan to break Australia’s stranglehold on the CWG gold?

Our last line of defence still, of course, is iconic goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. How are you looking at things from the goalkeeping point of view from the Commonwealth Games building up to the World Cup?

My last question is related to what you often say, that you like to only control the controllables. What is that list of your controllables right now?

(India are in Pool B of the men’s hockey competition at

CWG 2022

, alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana. India’s opening game will be against Ghana on July 31)