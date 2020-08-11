Hong Kong’s security law is transforming the city even faster than expected

Lai had strong ties in Washington, particularly with the Republican Party, and has testified before US Congress in the past.

Hours later on Monday, Agnes Chow, a 23-year-old pro-democracy politician, was arrested on suspicion of inciting secession, another new offense. Chow is a former member of Demosisto, a political party founded by prominent activist Joshua Wong that was disbanded shortly after the security law came into force.

Another former Demosisto leader, Nathan Law, has fled overseas, where he is being sought by Hong Kong police.

