Homeopathy can cure swine flu, claims practitioner

MUMBAI: At a time the country is grappling with H1N1 virus and Tamiflu tablet is belived to be the only solution, a well-known medical practitioner today claimed that people can have a cost-effective treatment in homeopathy for swine flu.“The people can take some of cost-effective and clinically proved homeopathic medicines for swine flu treatment as well as prevention,” Batra’s Positive Clinic’s chairman and managing director, Dr Mukesh Batra, said.

Batra recommends `Oscilococcinium 30′ and `Influenzium 200′ for swine flu prevention as well as to improve the immune system among the general public towards the flu.

“The homeopathy medicine ‘Gelsemium 30’ has been proved effective clinically in the treatment of swine flu in France a decade back and has been reported in the British journal of Clinical Medicine,” Batra said.

Similarly, treatment for swine-flu was done in Spain during 1917-18 war period with ‘Bryonia 30’ and proved effective, he said.

In the case of Spanish flu, homeopathy brought mortality rate from 30 per cent to one per cent, he claimed.