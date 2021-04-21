Home-Made Drinks To Strengthen Your Immune System

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in the country, taking all the precautions and staying home is necessary. It is also important for people to have a healthy diet as well as take immunity boosters to prevent. Chances are that people who have a better immune system will be able to deal with infections better. Here are some easy-to-prepare homemade drinks that will not only keep you fit but also strengthen your overall immune system. These nutritional drinks can be made with ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen.

Turmeric tea:

As the name suggests, it is prepared with turmeric, honey and lemon. Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin which modulates the immune system and its strong anti-inflammatory properties can help in inflammation and pain as well. Boil turmeric with water for 15-20 minutes and serve warm with lemon and honey to taste.

Masala tea:

All the ingredients of this immunity booster Masala tea are easily available in your kitchen. The tea is not only anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory but is also rich in compounds that prevent infections. The phytonutrients present in raw honey have antibacterial and antiviral properties that boost the immune system and fight sickness. Boil grated ginger, cinnamon, peppercorns, cloves, cardamoms and tulsi leaves in half a cup of water for 30 minutes. Add a little bit of honey and have it.

Green Smoothie:

This healthy and tasty green smoothie is perfect for summer. It is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Folic acid and other antioxidants that prevent inflammation and help the body fight infections. Take some spinach, mango or pineapple, lemon juice, freshly chopped ginger, and almond milk or yoghurt and blend them all in a mixer. Serve it cold.

Honey Lemonade:

This is another easy-to-prepare drink with zero hassle that not only treats sore throat symptoms and cough but also keeps the respiratory tract hydrated and fights off extra mucus. Boil thee to four cups of water in a deep pan and add grated ginger, one-inch cinnamon stick, three chopped garlic cloves, one teaspoon mint juice and lemon juice. As it blends, cool it for a few minutes and add honey and drink warm.

Kadha:

Homemade Kadhas prepared with common kitchen ingredients is one of the most traditional drinks that is often consumed by people to boost immunity. It is extremely beneficial to fight cold and cough. It also treats the respiratory disorder. It is prepared by boiling basil, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, carom seeds, turmeric and black pepper. You can also add honey or jaggery for taste.

