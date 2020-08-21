Holy Tulsi: Health Benefits of Indian Basil You Shouldn’t Miss Out On

There are many types of basil from around the world, including Italian and Thai ones, but there’s only one kind that’s considered to be holy. Tulsi or the Indian holy basil has been celebrated for thousands of years and holds a revered place in Ayurveda for all the medicinal benefits it can provide.

As a study in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine published in 2014 says, mounting scientific evidence from around the world indicates that tulsi has a unique combination of pharmacological actions that can address physical, chemical, metabolic, and psychological stress. Nutritionally, tulsi is packed with vitamins A and C, calcium, iron, zinc and antioxidants.

Consuming tulsi regularly can, therefore, benefit you in many ways. This is especially true during certain seasons when health issues like infections thrive (for example, monsoons). Here is how tulsi can improve your immune system and overall health:

1. Protects against infections: Tulsi has potent antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic (or painkiller) properties, which means consuming it can help prevent infections and even heal wounds faster. Tulsi, therefore, is one of the best immune-boosters you can lay your hands on.

2. Manages blood sugar: Root, stem to leaves – every part of the tulsi can help you keep your blood sugar levels in check. It can increase insulin sensitivity and prevent hyperinsulinemia too. If you have type 1 or type two diabetes, tulsi is a must-have.

3. Helps lower cholesterol: Tulsi targets metabolic distress, it can lower LDL cholesterol levels and increases HDL cholesterol levels at the same time. This metabolic action can be attributed to eugenol, the oil found in tulsi, and it can improve the blood circulation in the body while improving heart health too.

4. Relieves pain: As mentioned before, tulsi has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. Not only can it help relieve all types of aches and pains, but also the kind of pain associated with arthritis and fibromyalgia.

5. Improves digestion: Tulsi is great for your digestive system. Not only can it relieve acidity, but it can also prevent ulcers, indigestion and other digestive disorders. Tulsi tea, made with a dash of honey and ginger, can also alleviate the symptoms of heartburn.

