Hollywood Union Members Narrowly Approve New Contract With TV And Film Producers

LOS ANGELES: Members of a union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in U.S. film and television have narrowly approved a new contract with producers, the IATSE union said on Monday.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians and others, said in a statement its members voted to ratify a new three-year contract that was tentatively agreed last month.

The voting was close, with 50.3% of members voting yes and 49.7% voting against, IATSE said.

The deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) was reached in October after the union threatened a strike that would have to shut down film and television production around the United States in the biggest stoppage since the 2007-2008 strike by Hollywood screenwriters.

It would have hit a wide range of media companies including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp.

