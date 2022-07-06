Hollywood Actor’s Bollywood Connections with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Actor Sylvester Stallone changed the action genre of Hollywood to a whole new level. Rambo to Creed, the Hollywood star has played several unconventional roles in his career that spans five decades. But do you know that Sylvester Stallone has left quite an impact on the Bollywood industry as well? On July 6, the most famous action hero of all time will celebrate his 76th birthday. On the special occasion, we have detailed everything that you need to know about his Bollywood connections.

Appearance in Kambakkht Ishq

Sylvester Stallone made his Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in the 2009 romantic comedy film Kambakkht Ishq. The star who is known for his handsome hunk persona made a dashing cameo entry in the Sabbir Khan directorial.

It so happens that the lead actress Kareena Kapoor is shown to be harassed by a group of goons when Stalone barges in to save the day. After a heated fight with the goons, he safely rescues Kareena Kapoor leaving her totally smitten. The scene ends with Stalone taking the name of the movie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=undefined

Sylvester Stallone promoting Salman Khan’s movie

Not only does Stallone know who Salman Khan is, but he also considers him an exceptional actor. Just before the release of Khan’s action film Race 3, the Hollywood star took to social media to promote the movie and heaped praise on the Indian superstar.

Maintaining his candid personality, Stalone also cracked a joke while writing the caption of his Instagram post.

He stated, “OK, EVERYBODY let’s try this AGAIN , good luck to the very talented SALMAN KHAN on his upcoming new film RACE 3 ! ( if this is wrong I give up ! ) LOL”.

Note for Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up to star in the Bollywood remake of Stalone’s iconic action movie Rambo. The official announcement of the same was made years ago by the Heropanti star. When the announcement caught the attention of Stalone he took to Instagram to wish Shroff in his own manner.

He stated, “read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don’t wreck it.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.