History, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious day of Kalashtami falls on Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi every month. According to the Hindu calendar, Panchang, the day in the pious month of Shravan will fall on Tuesday, July 31. It is a significant day for the devotees of Lord Kalabhairav. This God is a wrathful and fierce incarnation of Lord Shiva. It is said that praying to him on Kalashtami keeps the adversaries and negative energy away from life. It is also believed that offering prayers as per ritual will bless the devotee with joy and prosperity.

Kalashtami: Shubh Muhurat

The Kalashtami tithi in the month of Shravan will begin at 5:40 AM on July 31 and will go on till 7:56 AM on August 1.

Kalashtami: History and Significance

According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Kalabhairav emerged from the fingernail of Lord Shiva. It is believed that once an intense argument took place between Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma about who is mightier. During that time a huge Agni Linga appeared in front of them and both made an effort to see the ends of the linga but could not.

Amidst this, Lord Brahma resorted to lying that he had found an end. This act left Lord Shiva fuming as the Agnilinga he had formed was endless and he knew that Lord Brahma was lying. Therefore, he created Lord Kalabhairav who with his permission chopped off Brahma’s fifth head.

Kalashtami: Puja Vidhi

People who keep a fast on this day rise early, take bath and worship Lord Kalabhairav by offering rice, roses, coconut, sandalwood, milk and nuts to his idol. Subsequently, they light incense sticks and a lamp containing mustard oil while chanting mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva.

During the night-time, the devotees offer water to the moon and break their fast. Those fasting abstain from consuming alcohol, tobacco, non-vegetarian food among other things. Further, the devotees also maintain celibacy during the fasting period.

