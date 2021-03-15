History, Significance and Rituals of the Auspicious Day

One of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, Phulera Dooj is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of the Phalgun month every year. As per the Hindu Panchang, this day is considered to be the most auspicious for getting married. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna participated in Holi celebrations using flowers instead of water and colours on this day. Phulera Dooj this year falls on Monday, March 15.

This festival is widely celebrated across the country, mainly Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, Brij and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna is widely worshipped. The day is believed to be auspicious for Manglik functions too. On this day, the Moon enters the zodiac sign Pisces and blossoms their life. Devotees observe fast and worship Lord Krishna on this day to seek blessing for a happy life.

Phulera Dooj History:

According to Hindu belief, Krishna’s lover Radha was upset with him as he was not able to meet her due to work in Vrindavan. As a result, flowers, cattle started dying. On learning this, Krishna immediately left for Mathura. He reached on the second day of Phalgun month and played Holi with flowers to enlighten her mood.

Phulera Dooj Importance:

This day is also known as Abuja Muhurta, which means one can start any auspicious work without seeing the Panchang. The ardent devotees of Radha-Krishna get special blessings from them on this day.

Phulera Dooj 2021 Date and Time:

Phulera Dooj arrives between the festival of Vasant Panchami and Holi. This year, the tithi that began at 5:10 pm on March 14 will end at 6:09 pm on March 15.

Phulera Dooj 2021 Vivah Muhurat:

Phulera Dooj is a day believed to be free from all defects or Dosha. Hence devotees believe that marriage ceremonies can be held on this day without the requirement of any Muhurat.

How to celebrate Phulera Dooj?

Many Hindu households across India, are decked with flowers and rangoli on this day. Delicacies are prepared to offer to Lord Krishna or in Krishna temples. The most popular preparation is poha, often distributed as prashad. The belief also says that Radha-Krishna fulfils one’s desires on this day. Devotees across Vrindavan usually shower flowers to express Radha-Krishna’s love.