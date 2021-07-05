History, Significance and Interesting Facts about the Beach Outfit

International Bikini Day is celebrated on July 5, every year. 2021 marks this effortlessly sexy two-piece swimsuit wear’s 75th year. The creator of this popular outfit was Louis Réard, a French automobile engineer and clothing designer. He was the first person to officially design and name the midriff-baring bathing suit ‘bikini’.

Although, historically, few evidence of the use of bikini can be traced back to 1930s, it gained prominence in 1946, owing to the material rationing post World War II.

Micheline Bernardini was the first model to don Louis’ bikini. She was 19 at that time. The designer ran his bikini shop for around 4 decades. Louis was inspired by the incident of the United States testing hydrogen bombs in Bikini Atoll and decided to name his “bombshell new clothing item” as bikini.

Bikini, which is a summer staple wear, is the smallest bathing suit. The bikini fabric can be found in many shapes, sizes, and colours. Designers created this revolutionizing outfit that would allow women to flaunt their body and sunbathe. It’s a great, comfortable bathing suit.

SOME INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT BIKINI:

The most expensive bikini was made of 150 carats diamond set in platinum. The designer of this bikini was Susan Rosen.

Vatican declared the bikini garment to be “sinful” at the time when it was introduced.

In 1957 at Cannes Film Festival, for the first time, a celebrity wore a bikini. She was the French actress Brigitte Bardot who wore a floral printed bikini.

The white bikini that Ursula Andress (famous as the Bond girl) wore in Dr.No (1962) was sold for £41,125 in 2011.

In July 1962, the Playboy magazine featured bikini for the first time, in a very artistic manner. It only showed a woman’s tanned thighs.

There are many places that still prohibits bikini. Bikini is completely banned in Ras al-Khaimah in United Arab Emirates, for instance.

In 1993, the Olympic Committee made bikini the official uniform for women in the beach volleyball game.

