History, Significance and Importance of the Day

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is a central armed police force of the country. As the name suggests, it is one of six paramilitary forces in the country and functions under the Union Home Ministry with its headquarters at New Delhi.

It was set up on March 10, 1969 with three battalions under the CISF act, 1968 passed in Parliament of India. Ever since the date is celebrated as CISF Raising Day each year.

History

The CISF came into being after an act of the Parliament of India on 10 March 1969 with a strength of around 2,800 personnel. As the name suggests, it was created for the better protection and security of industrial installations in the country. It was made an armed force of India by another Act of Parliament passed on June 15, 1983. Among its primary duties are guarding sensitive government installations and several other important vital facilities.

Significance

CISF is a unique organisation in the paramilitary forces of India, which works for safeguarding seaways, airways and some of the major installations in the country. Currently with a strength of more than 1.56 lakh personnel and providing security cover to over 300 vital installations, including airports, seaports, nuclear and space installations, besides the Delhi metro. Its Special Security Group (SSG) wing provides security to over 83 categories of ‘protectees’.

Importance

To commemorate the selfless services provided by the CISF personnel, a parade is established by its officials, specialised strike demonstrations, various martial arts demonstrations among others. They are awarded with service medals for distinguished and meritorious services. Awareness initiatives are created amongst the citizens to cooperate with the CISF for safeguarding the vital institutions of the country and maintain peace and security in the country.