History, Significance and Everything You Need to Know

World Art Day is celebrated every year on April 15 across the globe as an event to celebrate fine arts. The day was embraced by the International Association of Art, a partner of UNESCO, to bolster awareness of creative activity in the world.

The occasion was first celebrated on April 15 in the year 2012, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of the Italian polymath, Leonardo da Vinci. The official celebration of the day took place in Los Angeles, USA in the year 2015, while in 2017, the International Association of Art formed its official US chapter.

Celebrating World Art day, as per United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), strongly integrates society and artistic expressions as well as throw light on the significant contribution of artists in ensuring sustainable development. The occasion also promotes arts in educational institutions.

The day witnesses a series of cultural events, conferences, exhibitions and workshops across the globe. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations will be curtailed this year.

The International Association of Art has advised art lovers to leverage social media and connect to artists from their homes this year to uncover new ideas and concepts.

The celebration of the day possesses a considerable potential to share and learn from different cultures of the world and hone your artistic capabilities via meeting veterans from different parts of the world.

It is a well-known fact that art nourishes creativity, fuels innovation and cultural diversity for every human on the planet and also plays a pivotal role in the exchange of knowledge and encouraging dialogue in society. There is a need to create an environment where artists and artistic freedom is endorsed and preserved.

UNESCO on the day also inspires everyone to be a part of the occasion and participate in different presentations and cultural events organised in different countries.

Source: https://en.unesco.org/commemorations/worldartday

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here