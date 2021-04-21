History, Significance and All You Need to Know

The United Nations aims to raise awareness about the role of creativity and innovation in all aspects of human development by celebrating the World Creativity and Innovation Day. Every year on April 21, the UN celebrates World Creativity and Innovation Day. The is observed to raise awareness about the role of innovation and creativity in each aspect of human development. The main idea behind this day is to push countries into creative multidisciplinary thinking at both group and individual levels.

To appreciate the creative economy after almost a year of pandemic-induced lockdowns, the United nations is observing it as the International Year of the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development.

History

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution to celebrate the day on 27 April, 2017. World Creativity and Innovation Day was founded on 25 May, 2001 in Toronto, Canada. The founder of the day was the Canadian Marci Segal, who was studying creativity in 1977 at the International Center for Studies in Creativity.

When the headline ‘Canada in Creativity Crisis’ appeared in the National Post newspaper, she decided to generate a World Creativity and Innovation Day. She was of the belief that generating new ideas, making new decisions and taking new actions could help people in tackling crisis.

Significance

The UN designated 21 April as World Creativity and Innovation Day to raise the awareness of the role of creativity and innovation in all aspects of human development. It says that there may be no universal understanding of creativity. The concept is open to interpretation from artistic expression to problem-solving in the context of economic, social and sustainable development.

It lays emphasis on creativity and culture as it does not only yield economic value, but also have a significant non-monetary value that contributes to inclusive social development.

It urges its member countries to make cultural and creativity industries part of their economic growth strategies. The UN says, “These industries are among the most dynamic sectors in the world economy, generating $2.25 billion in revenue and 29.5 million jobs worldwide.”

According to the UN, innovation, creativity and mass entrepreneurship can give new impetus to economic growth and job creation.

