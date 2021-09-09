History, Puja Significance, Puja Vidhi and Mantra

Varaha Jayanthi symbolizes the birth of Lord Vishnu’s boar avatar, Varaha Avatara. The date for Varaha Jayanti 2021 is September 9. Varaha is Lord Vishnu’s third incarnation, and in ancient paintings and sculptures, he is depicted with the head of a boar and the body of a man raising the ground with his tusks. Bhudevi, the earth, is sometimes portrayed as a young woman carried by Varaha.

On this day, which falls on the second day or Dwitiya Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of the Magh month, devotees worship Lord Vishnu. Varaha Jayanti is observed by certain Hindu groups, particularly in South India, during the month of Vaishakh (April – May). It is observed by these communities on Vaishakh Krishna Paksha Dwadasi Tithi. However, in Kerala, on the fifth day of Vaishakh’s waxing phase, it’s celebrated.

According to legend, Vishnu took the shape of the Varaha to save Earth from Hiranyaksha, who had dragged the Earth to the depths of the sea. Varaha killed the demon and used his tusks to lift the earth out of the ocean.

History of Varah Jayanthi

Varaha’s origins may be traced to the Vedas, the ancient Hindu literature. Varaha was initially described as Prajapati but later developed into Vishnu’s avatar in Hindu scriptures. Matsya and Kurma, two additional avatars of Vishnu, were likewise associated with Prajapati Daksh before being identified as manifestations of Vishnu in subsequent traditions.

Vishnu, regarded in Hindu mythology as the guardian of all realms, is revered across the country by followers who believe in his various forms. He is considered one of the most powerful Gods to walk on earth, along with Brahma and Mahesh (Lord Shiva).

Worship rituals

The sacred celebration of Varaha Jayanti is mainly celebrated in South India. Worshipers of Lord Vishnu rise early in the morning and, after showering, they pray, chant, and perform kirtans of Varaha avatar in accordance with the dharma.

On this day, it is mandatory to sing the Lord Varaha mantra while wearing a coral or red sandalwood garland. By doing so, the benefits of Lord Varaha are quickly acquired, as is the enjoyment associated with the construction of the land. All desires are quickly realised by repeating the following mantra 108 times with honey, sugar, or jaggery.

Varaha mantra

Namo bhagvate varaharupaya bhubhurva: svah syapatate bhupatitvam dehyetddapaya svaha.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here