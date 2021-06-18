History, Inspiration Quotes from People with Autism

On June 18, we celebrate Autistic Pride Day. The primary goal of marking this day is to raise public awareness about autism. According to the World Health Organization, one in every 160 children has autism. Autism is a developmental condition that impairs a person’s capacity to interact and communicate. The condition has a direct influence on a person’s neurological system and has an altogether negative impact on the person’s emotional, social, and physical health.

A rainbow infinite sign represents the day which essentially depicts autistic people’s limitless possibilities. Although there is no cure for Autism, frequent therapies can positively affect the livelihood of the patient. In the year 2005, Brazil commemorated the first Autistic Pride Day. Aspies for Freedom, a non-profit organisation, organised the event (AFF). The people who started it were autistic as well.

Here are 10 inspiring quotes from people with autism:

1. Kids have to be exposed to different things in order to develop. A child’s not going to find out he likes to play a musical instrument if you never exposed him to it. -Dr. Temple Grandin

2. If you’ve met one individual with autism, you’ve met one individual with autism. – Stephen Shore

3. Autism can’t define me. I define autism. – Kerry Magro

4. Our experiences are all unique. Regardless, I do believe that it is important to find the beautiful. Recognize that there is bad, there is ugly, there is disrespect, there is ignorance and there are meltdowns. Those things are inevitable. But there is also good. – Amy Gravino

5. At the end of the day, we don’t dream our lives…WE LIVE THEM! – Amy Gravino

6. I believe that inside every person who is bullied there is a strength and a tenacity to survive. You don’t always know that this strength exists, but if you make it through those dark times, you become aware. – Amy Gravino

7. Wanting to be free. Wanting to be me. Trying to make people see. And accept the real me. – Scott Lentine

8. Everyone has a mountain to climb, and autism has not been my mountain, it has been my opportunity for victory. – Rachel Barcellona

9. Anything Is possible! If I can do it, so can you! – Dani Bowman

10. I might hit developmental and societal milestones in a different order than my peers, but I am able to accomplish these small victories on my own time. – Amy Schumer

