History and Significance of the Day

Hanuman Jayanti is a religious festival celebrated mainly by Hindus in India and Nepal. The festival marks the birth of Lord Hanuman who is said to be the true devotee of Lord Ram. As per the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day during the Chaitra month, which roughly falls in the month of April according to the international calendar.

However, the Tamil calender marks the celebration on the amavasai (Amavasya Tithi or New Moon day) in the month of Margazhi (Margashirsha), when the Moola Nakshatram prevailed. For people in Tamil Nadu, January 13 will mark the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti 2021.

Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Significance

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti holds great significance for the devotees who worship him for victory and strength as Lord Hanuman symbolises both. Devotees flock to the temples to worship Lord Hanuman and seek his protection and blessings. Various devotional songs and hymns are also sung in the memory of the Lord.

Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2021: History

The story of the birth of Lord Hanuman goes several centuries back to the era of Ramayan. He was the son of an apsara (a type of female spirit of the clouds and waters in Hindu and Buddhist culture) named Anjana and Kesari (a male vanara). In some interpretations, Hanuman is said to be an incarnation of Rudra who has been referred to as the ‘mightiest of the mighty’ in the ancient scriptures. Several versions of ancient stories also mention Hanuman to be the son of Vayu, the God of wind.

Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Worship

The devotees worship Lord Hanuman by putting vermillion on their foreheads from his idol. Legend says that once Lord Hanuman saw Goddess Sita applying vermillion on her forehead for the long life of her husband Lord Ram. Hanuman, being a true devotee of Lord Ram, smeared his entire body with vermilion so that his lord becomes immortal. Thus, Lord Hanuman’s idol is usually seen to be full of vermilion.On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees also observe fasts and carry out puja along with other rituals to seek the blessings of the Lord who is considered to be the most powerful in all lokas (realms).