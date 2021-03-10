History and Significance of the Day

World No Smoking Day 2021, which is celebrated on the second Wednesday of March every year, will be marked on March 10. The day is dedicated to raising awareness against the dangers involved with the habit of smoking tobacco products like cigarettes, cigars, or beedi.

It is also meant to help habitual smokers who currently want to break the habit and quit the unhealthy habit. Additionally, the day is also meant to prevent others from picking up the dangerous habit at all.

History and significance

The movement for raising awareness against smoking and dedicating a day for the same started in United Kingdom in 1984. Wednesday was chosen because of Ash Wednesday, an important day in Christianity. Since then, every second Wednesday each year is chosen as the national No Smoking Day.

According to some reports, it has actually helped in encouraging many smokers to quit. In UK, at least, every 1 in 10 smokers gives up smoking for one day.

Themes

The organisations don’t come up with a theme every year but have on occasion come up with specific themes. For instance, in 2010, the theme was “Break free”, encouraging smokers to break free from the chains of cigarettes.

Celebrations

In 2011, the day was merged with British Heart Foundation. People who quit smoking are encouraged to celebrate their victory over the addiction. Many celebrities, TV channels, and advertisements advocate the benefits of quitting smoking; some effects can be seen even within hours and days of breaking the habit.

Awareness Days suggests people who are concerned about their loved-ones’ habit of smoking can celebrate the day by offering access to de-addiction resources. You can get them signed up for support groups, or government helplines aimed at helping with the addiction.

In India, resources like Quit Tobacco for Life can help you or your loved ones. You can access the system here: https://www.nhp.gov.in/quit-tobacco