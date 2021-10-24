History and All You Need to Know

October 24 is observed as the United Nations Day every year. 2021 will mark this intergovernmental organization’s (dedicated to the crucial role of primarily ensuring global peace and security) 76th year since the foundation. On this special occasion that commemorates the inception of this global organization, let’s find out more about its history and all other relevant facts of United Nations Day:

HISTORY AND ALL ABOUT UNITED NATIONS’ NATURE OF WORK

In 1945, October 24, the United Nations was officially established. 2 years later, the United Nations General Assembly in 1947 announced the Charter of the United Nations as the one which “shall be devoted to making known to the people of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations and to gaining their support for its work”.

The UN Charter was ratified by majority of signatories (including the 5 permanent members of the Security Council).

After 2 decades, in 1971, the organisation adopted United Nations Resolution 2782 and declared that the United Nations Day ought to be an international observance. The resolution suggested that the United Nations’ member states observe October 24 as a public holiday too.

However, going back in history, the maiden United Nations Day event was celebrated by the US President Roosevelt as a World War II Allies’ Day of solidarity and military parades on June 14, 1942.

It was Roosevelt who had coined the term United Nations. During 1942–1944, the United Nations Day was commemorated throughout World War II; though the celebration was not directly connected to the present day international observance.

The United Nations at the time of inception had 51 members. Presently it consists of 193 member states; each of which is a member of the General Assembly.

The General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, the Trusteeship Council, the International Court of Justice, and the UN Secretariat are the various bodies of the organization.

The United Nations is the centre of coordination for all the other countries. It is responsible for maintaining and improving friendly relations among countries.

