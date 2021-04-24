His Best Movies Over The Years

Actor Varun Dhawan, son of popular filmmaker David Dhawan, marks his birthday on April 24. The star, who recently came back to Mumbai after shooting his latest flick, Bhediya, has created a niche for himself with roles in various genres. From comedy movies like Judwaa and Coolie No 1 to serious ones like Badlapur and October, Varun surely knows how to rule the screen.

On his birthday, let’s have a look at his best roles across the years:

Student Of The Year (2012)

The coming of age drama film, helmed by Karan Johar, served as the debut film for Varun, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. Varun played the role of rich brat Rohan ‘Ro’ Nanda in this college flick.

Main Tera Hero (2014)

Varun won the hearts of many as Sreenath ‘Seenu’ Prasad in David Dhawan’s action comedy film. The movie saw him sharing screen space with Ileana D’Cruz, Nargis Fakhri, Anupam Kher, Arunoday Singh and Rajpal Yadav.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

The actor reunited with Alia yet again for Shashank Khaitan’s directorial debut, which was a commercial success. The film starred Varun in the titular role along with Alia and television actor Siddharth Shukla.

Badlapur (2015)

The neo-noir action thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan proved to be a shift from Varun’s earlier choices. He was praised for his intense performance. The film also boasted of stellar performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak and Radhika Apte.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

The romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan turned out to be a financial success and one of the blockbusters of 2017. It was a quasi-sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and marked the third collaboration of Alia and Varun.

October (2018)

Hailed as one of his finest performances till date, Shoojit Sircar’s October did wonders to Varun’s career. The film also marked the debut of actress Banita Sandhu in the Hindi film industry.

Kalank (2019)

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank boasted of a stellar cast — Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia, Varun, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu. Varun was widely praised for his performance.

