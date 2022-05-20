Hina Khan Slays In A Lilac Princess-like Gown At Film Festival; Blows Kisses At Cameras

Cannes 2022: Trust Hina Khan to turn heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The television-film actress returned to Cannes this year and ensured she served a look that fans would remember! Hina was seen wearing a gorgeous high-low lilac gown by Sophie Couture for her first red carpet appearance this year. She attended the screening of “Eo” at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Styled by Sayali Vidya, Hina teamed the embellished gown from Sophie Couture with minimal accessories. She left her hair down and sported a glamourous pair of heels to complete her OOTD. Hina shared her favourite pictures from the night on her Instagram account. Not only did she flash her big smile for the camera but Hina was also seen blowing kisses at the paparazzi as well.

Hina wasn’t the only one who walked the red carpet on day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone also made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet.

For her second Cannes 2022 red carpet appearance, Aishwarya donned an emerald sculpted linear glass gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The ensemble featured thousands of intricate bugle beads and a design element that rose up from the shoulders and formed a sort of giant halo behind Aishwarya’s head. She attended the screening of the film ‘Armageddon Time’.

On the other hand, Deepika looked gorgeous in a Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a peplum top and a big flowy skirt. She also wore a delicate diamond necklace and tied her hair in a stylish ponytail. Deepika attended the screening of the 2022 period drama ‘Armageddon Time’.

Earlier in the day, Hina confessed she was disheartened that she wasn’t invited to the India Pavilion at Cannes. Speaking with Film Companion, Hina said that the bias towards TV stars still exists. “There is an elitist system, this elitist game, which still exists. There was an opening ceremony that happened at the Indian pavilion. There was everyone, all the talents, my contemporaries, and not just from Bollywood. It’s not that I envy them, I am so proud of them. But at the same time, it is a bit disheartening, why was I not there? Why was I not there? I could have been there, probably in the audience, at least, cheering for them when they were doing the Ghoomar. I loved the video, I felt so proud of my country,” she said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.