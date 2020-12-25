Hina Khan Makes Heads Turn in a Stunning Peach Gown, Has Special Message for Fans

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish actors in the entertainment industry. The actress never fails to impress fans with her fashion statements. From a bikini to a saree and a gown, Hina knows how to ace every outfit.

In her latest post, Hina showed off her toned physique in a stunning peach gown with ruffled sleeves. Hina looked gorgeous in the outfit which she teamed with a messy bun and pearl studs. Her makeup was on point like always. Sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, “#StarPariwarNewYearSpecial Brace yourselves, we are coming…”

Meanwhile, Hina, who became a household name with the role of Akshara on the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be essaying the character once again. Hina shared a video on her Instagram account where she can be seen dressed in traditional attire with the show’s track playing in the background.

The actress wrote a thanking note to her fansfor giving her the opportunity to play the role and loving her as Akshara. She also mentioned that she has given her heart and soul to the character and the show.

Hina recently appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as a celebrity guest, who stayed inside the house for two weeks along with previous seasons’ winners Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.