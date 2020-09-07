Hina Khan Looks Pretty as Sunshine in Yellow Outfit, See Pics

TV actress Hina Khan often hits the internet with her stunning photos. Her latest Instagram post has left the fans amused as she posed in a sunshine yellow outfit and minimal makeup. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Meet me, if you want to sprinkle a little lime in your Margarita #SundayVibes (sic)”.

In the picture, Hina can be seen in a yellow spaghetti top and a floral wrapper skirt with a thigh-high slit. She completes her look with matching slippers and accessories. She kept her hair sideways with a white ribbon.

Hina is an avid social media user and never fails to stun her fans with amazing pictures. Recently the actress took to social media to share some pictures of her flaunting the flawless skin. The caption of the pictures reads, “Hola!”

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a printed white spaghetti. She looks superb as she left her hair untied.

Recently, the actress has graced the cover of Women Fitness magazine for its September edition. The magazine focuses on the achievements of women. Hina also shared the glimpse of the magazine cover on her Instagram. The caption of the post reads, “Cover girl for @womenfitnessorg #Repost @womenfitnessorg with @get_repost・・・September Issue Out Now… On the cover is the glamorous and bold @realhinakhan , she talks about her love for acting, pilates and her favourite fashion icons! Grab your Free Digital Copy Now (sic).”

In the cover photo, Hina can be dressed up in a thigh-high slit gown.

Hina was recently seen in the supernatural show Naagin 5. While she played a short-lived role, her performance was loved by the audience. Hina also marked her Bollywood debut this year with the mystery thriller Hacked.