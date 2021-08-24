Hina Khan is a Sparkling Beauty in Stunning Saree By Manish Malhotra

Hina Khan always makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. With an impeccable style like hers, it’s hard to go wrong. The actress recently graced an episode of Bigg Boss OTT looking like a dream in a shimmery ensemble. While several celebrities have strongly advocated for sequins, none have made a case like Hina. During her guest appearance on the digital version of the reality show, she served a gorgeous sequin-heavy look. Courtesy: designer Manish Malhotra.

The glamorous number came loaded with lots of bling and silver work. The ultra-modern saree featured a golden patti border, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. While the metallic threads gave an ultra-modern vibe, Hina rounded up the look with a dash of old-world charm.

She accessorised it with a heavily studded chunky choker necklace but ditched earrings. Finally, she topped the look off with blushed cheeks, a glossy lip, eye-shadow, and styled her tresses in soft waves.

Recently, Hina celebrated her mother’s birthday. She shared some adorable pictures and a beautiful note on Instagram. Hina wrote, “With the blessings of my beloved father and the almighty, I stand before you to tackle all harm, hardships and hurdles.” The 33-year-old added, “I am and will always be a forcefield around you, my Supermom, a circle of protection, an embodiment of sheer strength just like dad (sic.)”

Hina’s father Aslam Khan died on April 20 following a cardiac arrest. The actress celebrated her late father’s birthday anniversary earlier this month. Hina shared a series of videos and photos on the day. She posted a heartbreaking video where her mother was crying as she cut the birthday cake on behalf of her husband.

Hina, whose Instagram bio has the hashtag #DaddysStrongGirl, was extremely close to her father. On the work front, Hina was seen in the short film Lines.

