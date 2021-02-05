Hina Khan Celebrates 1 Million Hashtags of Her Name on Instagram

Starting her career with a family drama to a dramatic makeover and picking a reality show at the very peak of her career, Hina Khan definitely went the unconventional route and has paved her way right into the top being one of the very few celebrities from Indian entertainment to cross the one million hashtags mark on Instagram.

Hina chartered a rather unorthodox path for herself. In the last decade of her career, there is no medium of entertainment that hasn’t been tapped and explored by the actress. The actress achieved a milestone with one million hashtags of her name on Instagram, a feat only familiar with the biggest stars of the country.

She took to Instagram to share her excitement. “I often imagine how much time will it take me to go and thank each fan of mine personally, now imagine me doing it a Million times over to each one of you…that’s what you make me feel,” she wrote sharing a series of posts on the photo-sharing app.

With her impeccable sartorial choices, walk at Cannes, body of work be it films, web shows and music singles, Hina Khan without a godfather has paved her way into the hearts of millions.