Highest-Rated Movies of the Actress

Samantha Akkineni, the popular actress who works predominantly in Telugu and Tamil film industry, debuted with the critically acclaimed Tollywood romance film, Ye Maaya Chesava in the year 2010. She became the first actress to bag both the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress and the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress in the same year. Owing to her stupendous acting skills, the actress has carved a niche in the industry. Having been in the industry for a decade, the actress enjoys a huge fan-following.

On her birthday, here are some of her highest-rated movies.

Eega (2012): The Indian fantasy action drama written and director by S S Rajamouli was one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of the year. Featuring actors Sudeep, Nani and Samantha, the film delineates the story of a man who is murdered by a wealthy business (Sudeep). This man later reincarnates as a housefly to avenge his death and save Bindu (Samantha) from an obsessive Sudeep.

Theri (2016): The action drama film featuring Joseph Vijay and Ammy Jackson alongside Samantha was written and directed by Atlee Kumar. The film is about a baker who holds a secret identity as former Deputy Commissioner of Police. He risks everything just to save his daughter who has been endangered by a local gang. Samantha played the love interest, later wife of the Deputy Commissioner.

Mersal (2017): The action-thriller whose plot revolves around two brothers – doctor and magician –avenging their parents’ deaths and exposing crimes and corruption in the medical industry. The film features Vijay in a triple role alongside S. J. Surya, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menon

Rangasthalam (2018): A Telugu language period action drama, written and directed by Sukumar features actors like Ram Charan, Samantha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The film is about two brothers Chittibabu (Charan) and Kumar Babu (Pinisetty) who challenge the village’s local government and the corrupt cooperative society led by its president Phanindra Bhupathi (Babu).

Super Deluxe (2019): It is an action-comedy crime thriller with actors Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil playing pivotal characters. The film features four interwoven stories of an unfaithful newlywed wife, an estranged father, a priest and an angry son whose lives get entangled together one day.

It garnered the “Equality in Cinema Award” at the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne among other accolades.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here