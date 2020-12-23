Here’s Your Style Guide to Dress up for Christmas

The Christmas season is here and so is the winter, but do not let the latter hamper your fashion statements for the former. Fashion is quite subjective and is an extension of your personality and so is the range of options that are available for you to choose from.

Whether you are someone who would brave the cold weather to wear that sequin dress or you are a comfort-first person who would go for a warm coat, the fashion market has everything for everyone. Let us take a look at how you can ace your style game during this holiday season, even if it means attending a party via Zoom meeting.

For the fun type

If you are someone who wants your outfit to literally look like a Christmas tree, then going for a sequin dress or a bright velvet dress would be a great option. Here are some options to choose from:

To accessorise your fashionable and fun look, you can opt for some golden and silver sneakers that will surely make a statement.

For the classy one

If you are into classic pieces of fashion, then maybe going for a subtle monochrome outfit like a skirt and a sweater would be perfect for you.

Pair your outfit with a sling bag and a pair of simple heels or boots and you are all set to be the classic Christmas party person.

For the ‘comfort first’ one

If you are looking for comfort above all, then that does not mean you will have to go out of fashion. You can opt for large winter coats and loose pants underneath. For inspiration, take a look at Taylor Swift’s Evermore album cover. Taylor is wearing a Stella McCartney creation, which is a sustainable piece from their 23 Old Bond Street Limited Edition Collection.

Another way you can stay comfy and fashionable is wearing a faux fur jacket over a turtleneck and pants.

For the neon lovers

If you happen to be in love with the neon trend, opt for these outfits that go best for the Holiday parties.

For the floral print lovers

If you wish to conquer the winter weather with bright floral prints, then here is your inspiration.

How are you planning to ring in Christmas this year?