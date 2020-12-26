Here’s Why You Should Not Think Twice Before Having Morning Sex

Like having that cup of coffee first thing in the morning to wake up and energize you mood? Well, having sex first thing in the morning has all the same benefits as that steamy hot cup of coffee and can boost your energy and mood. Equivalent and more to the steamy hot cup of coffee, it is one of the best ways to kick start your day fresh resulting in a lot more efficiency and confidence boost.

Making sex a part of your waking up routine has various benefits that sexologists swear by, giving you more reasons to give that morning workout session worth a try.

Benefits of Morning sex:

∙ It can be counted as a light workout session– While having morning sex cannot be as same as hitting the gym or treadmill early morning, but it surely can burn calories. According to Harvard Medical School research, sex burns five calories per minute; it can result in a moderate workout for quite a longer time. That’s almost as same as going on a hike, so losing calories while going at it? Isn’t that a great deal?

∙ Mood and immune system booster– As good is Vitamin C for playing a big role in boosting our immune system, it is also found that sex can boost immunity in your body by triggering your body’s defence system against germs, bacteria and viruses. Another wonderful benefits is how a quick steamy session can improve your mood, as endorphins get released in our body in the morning, so it will make us happier when one climaxes.

∙ It is the key to look younger– It has been found that sex is a cheat code for looking younger as it releases beta endorphins, oxytocin and other hormones and anti-inflammatory molecules in the body. A study suggest people who have sex at least three times a week look younger than those who have less sex. It can work like magic on the skin!

∙ A great stress reliever– What better way to relieve all the stress you’re carrying than to have a quick pleasurable morning sex? As sex releases endorphins, which is a feel-good chemical in your body can help boost your mood and let of all the stress before you even head out to work.

What more reasons are you looking for to make room for early morning sex before starting your day?