Here’s Why Sushmita Sen Got Lyrics of ‘Mehboob Mere’ Changed

The multi-star film ‘Fiza’ was released on 8 September 2000, and the film completes its 21 years on Wednesday. The Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Sushmita Sen, Jaya Bachchan, Isha Koppikar and Johnny Lever-starrer was a huge box office hit. Isha Kopikar made her Bollywood debut with this movie. The director portrayed the pain of a happy family that was torn apart by terrorism.

One of the most famous songs of this movie was ‘Mehboob Mere’ on which Sushmita Sen performed. However, there is another little-known fact associated with the song. Legend has it that Sushmita had initially refused to dance on this song after she heard the original lyrics.

The music for the film was created by Anu Malek. According to media reports, Sushmita refused to dance to this song when she heard that the song had the lyrics, ‘Aa heat le mere seene se’. After Sushmita’s staunch refusal, Anu Malik changed the lyrics to, “aa narmi le mere aankhon se”. There was no looking back, and the song became a huge hit. The choreography was done by Ganesh hegde while the song was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

The movie is making headlines once again after the recent death of the producer Pradeep Guha. The movie, directed by Khalid Mohammed, made the viewers aware of the ugly truth about how terrorists are created. The movie made the audience shed tears in the end.

The movie showed how even an educated and innocent man, played by Hrithik Roshan, gets misguided by terrorists after a tragic incident hits his family. When his sister, played by Karishma, sets out to find him, she discovers that he has become a terrorist. When her tearful implorations fail to convince him, she shoots her brother, thus ending the movie on a tearful note.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here