Here’s Why Rakhi Sawant Thanks Twinkle Khanna With a Heartfelt Note

Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna has praised controversial actress and dancer Rakhi Sawant for managing to keep her afloat in the entertainment industry against all odds. Twinkle’s digital platform Tweak India has commended the ‘entertainment queen’ for making her place in a cut-throat industry despite being subjected to mockery over the years. Tweak India, according to their Instagram bio, is a space for Indian women to challenge old ideas and discover new ones.

“With the kind of public ridicule Rakhi Sawant has endured over the years, I would have dug myself a hole and lived the rest of my life as a meerkat,” the article written by Sara Hussain for Tweak India said.

The article also hailed Rakhi, who has worked as an actress, dancer, model and TV personality, for having the capacity to laugh at herself. “As much as we may laugh at her, she’s laughing too — all the way to the bank, pulling her family out of poverty and building a life for herself in a pretty cut-throat industry,” the caption on Tweak India’s Instagram post for Rakhi read.

Even though the article has been written by author Sara Hussain, Rakhi expressed her gratitude to Twinkle for writing “something nice” about her. Rakhi asserted that she has always been a one-woman army and fought for what she believed by always standing her ground.

Rakhi shared a collage picture of herself and Twinkle in an Instagram post. She said it takes a lot to become a humble person like Twinkle, and an iron heart to become someone like herself.

In the caption, Rakhi also said she is proud of herself that she has been taking care of her family and herself, adding that she has overcome several hurdles to bring joy and entertainment in people’s lives.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here