Here’s Why it is Celebrated

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti this year will be celebrated on January 20, 2021. It marks the birth anniversary of the 10th guru of Sikhism – Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is also called Prakash Parv or Guru Gobind Singh Parkash Utsav. The 10th guruwas born in Patna and spent his life being vocal for righteousness and equality. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti celebrations take place in the month of December or January every year,as per the Gregorian calendar. The celebrations of the Guru’s birth anniversary is observed in accordance with Nanakshahi calendar.

The last of the ten Gurus of the Sikhs was born on December 22, 1666. This year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be marked as per the Hindu calendar date of Saptami, Shukla Paksha.

Guru Gobind Singh became the guru of the Sikh faith at a tender age of just nine years. He became the leader after the death of Guru Tegh Bahadur. He made many significant contributions to Sikhism and was responsible to initiate the Khalsa order which is a strict moral code of spiritual discipline. His miraculous deeds made a huge impact on the Sikh culture. In his lifetime, he guided and inspired people by fighting against injustice. He was also a poet and a philosopher. He gave people the courage to rise against the oppressive rule of Mughals at the time. Guru Gobind Singhwas a military and spiritual leader and encouraged people with his moral teachings.

On this day, devotees gather and assemble together to offer prayers. Many people of the Sikh community and beyond organise and join in large processions. They celebrate this day by singing devotional songs and by sharing food with adults and children. During the processions, they visit gurudwaras, where they worship and offer special prayers.

They recite poems on this day and also attend recitals. The strong believers of the religion participate in satsangs, and give food to needy.