Here’s Why Antyodaya Diwas is Celebrated on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Birth Anniversary

Antyodaya Diwas is observed every year on September 25. This day was given its national importance when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2014, dedicated it in honour of late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark his birth anniversary. He was a veteran politician who was one of the key leaders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh from which the BJP emerged. Antyodaya means uplifting the poorest of the poor and, hence, the day is observed with the aim to reach out to the last person of the society.

Here is all you need to know about Antyodaya Diwas 2021:

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya born in 1916 in Mathura and had served Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968. He was the source of ideological guidance and moral inspiration for the BJP since its inception.

The leader died in February 1968 near Mughalsarai Junction railway station under mysterious circumstances. The railway station was later renamed as “Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction” by the UP government in 2018.

This year, the Antyodaya Diwas will mark the 105th birth anniversary of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya.

On this day in 2014, the Ministry of Rural Development relaunched its existing skill development programme- Aajeevika Skills- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM). However, they renamed the programme Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- NRLM in November 2015.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Rural Development also felicitates the beneficiaries skill development programs – Rural Self Employment Training Institute and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana.

The spirit of the Antyodaya Mission lies in ‘reaching out to the last person,’ and hence, the motto of this day is to help all eligible rural youths of India and provide them national and international employment opportunities.

The day is observed by organizing several blood donation camps, seminars, symposia and much more activities.

