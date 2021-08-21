Here’s What You Should Eat And What To Avoid

When uric acid accumulates in excess in the body, it turns into crystal form between the joints and leads to health problems. Usually, food contains the chemical compound purine. Purine is made up of carbon and nitrogen atoms and when your body digests purine, it produces a waste product called uric acid. However, on consuming purine-rich foods in excess, your body becomes unable to digest it, and the level of uric acid in the body increases which can cause Gout, a painful form of arthritis.

To prevent Gout, it is necessary for you to make changes in your diet plan and stop eating some foods. You should use those foods which have fewer amounts of purines in them. You should also maintain a healthy weight by sticking to good eating habits.

Foods to avoid if you have Gout

– One must stop consuming beer and grain liquors like vodka and whiskey. This will help in controlling the level of uric acid in the body.

– Red meat, lamb and pork contain a good amount of purine in them. Gout patients should stop eating these foods to remain healthy.

– Gout patients are advised to stop consuming seafood, especially shellfish like shrimp, lobster, mussels, anchovies and sardines

– Gout patients should not consume high-fructose products like soda and some juices, candy, and fast foods.

Foods to eat for curing Gout

– One is advised to take low-fat and nondairy fat products, such as yogurt and skim milk in his/her diet to cure Gout

– They should eat fresh fruits and vegetables

– They are advised to include nut, peanut butter and grains in their diet

-Orange juice can also help lowering uric acid if consumed in moderation.

Gout patients are also advised to drink lots of fluids — 8 to 16 cups a day. A healthy diet plan can help you in controlling uric acid in your body; however, you may still need medicine to cure Gout. You can also consult your doctor for a prescription.

