Here’s What You Should do to Reduce Risk of Kidney Stones

A kidney stone is a small and hard deposit that forms from crystals in the urine. For most people, natural chemicals in the urine keep stones from emerging. People suffering from kidney stones may need to consult a doctor and follow a special diet plan. The healthcare professional will take blood and urine tests to find out the risk factors you may have because of the stones and then will suggest the diet changes and medical treatment you need to prevent kidney stones.

There are two types of kidney stones. The most common is calcium stones; the other one is uric acid stones. Individualised diet plans and medical treatment depend on the type of stone you may have. Besides, the treatment is also aimed at preventing stones from coming back. There is no one-for-all-kind of diet plan for stone prevention. However, there are certain measures you can take on an individual level to minimise the risk of developing kidney stones.

To prevent kidney stones, you must drink at least twelve glasses of water every day.

Increase consumption of Vitamin C by drinking citrus juices, such as orange juice, etc.

Three times a day, include calcium-rich food in each meal.

Limit the consumption of animal protein

Consume less salt, avoid added sugar, and products containing high fructose corn syrup.

Avoid foods and drinks that include phosphates and oxalates.

Avoid activities that dehydrate you like too much exercising, sauna bath or drinking alcohol.

Takeaways:

Kidney stones can be a source of major pain to the person having it. However, it can be managed and prevented from an effective diet and proper guidance of health experts. Calcium and oxalate-rich meals three times a day are important elements of a kidney stone diet. Remember to stay hydrated and avoid food that contains too much salt and sugar.

