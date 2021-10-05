Here’s What to Expect This Season

Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI will see the coming together of creativity, sustainability and innovation starting from October 6 to October 10. Well, for the next #5DaysofFashion take the front row seats from the comforts of your home and check out what to expect this season:

Let’s Get Phygital!

With a heady mix of digital showcases and live shows, this season’s phygital edition will feature an array of renowned designers including JJ Valaya, AK-OK by Anamika Khanna, Abraham & Thakore, MXS by Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Tarun Tahiliani, Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh, Pankaj & Nidhi, Troy Costa, Rina Dhaka and Gaurang among others. The live shows will be held from October 7 to October 10 at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai’s commercial hub Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Of Sports, Tech and NFT

Over the next five days, gear up to experience fashion with a twist. As part of the collaboration, the NBA and Lakmé Fashion Week had offered fashion designers to submit designs for an “NBA 75” collection. The winner will be announced on October 6, 2021 and he/she will work alongside the NBA on a capsule collection to commemorate their 75th anniversary. The collection will be unveiled at Lakmé Fashion Week in March 2022. Making his debut in the world of NFT, ace costume designer Manish Malhotra will lead the industry in this new revolution by creating 5 exclusive NFTs that will be available on the WazirX NFT Marketplace. Fashion meets tech in fashion designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi collaboration with Logitech which will accentuate the runway with the latest in technology and stylish designs. Taking live streaming a notch higher, Trell, a lifestyle social commerce platform will give two of their creators a chance to be a part of the exclusive Samant Chauhan fashion film as well as get access to all the live shows.

A Sustainable Future

Lakme Fashion Week has always been home to sustainable fashion. This season will have three live shows presented by Gaurang, Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh and Abraham & Thakore. Day 3 which is dedicated to all things sustainable, will also have a series of digital showcases including Eka, Cocccon among others.

Emerging Talent

With the focus on giving new and emerging talents an opportunity, the digital showcases will include FDCI x Pearl Academy’s Emerging Talent show for The Pot Plant, INIFD presentation for Gen Next winners Deepit Chugh and Twinkle Hanspal and Nexa Spotlight showcase for Naushad Ali and SWGT.

Colours, Textures and Festive

Every runway is brought to life by many aspects such as the eclectic ensembles, the hair and makeup and the vibe. All set to give a hair-raising story to fashionistas, Lakme Salon x Chola by designer Sohaya Mishra will see her collection complement the unique hairstyles that embrace layers and texture. Similarly, adding a riot of colour to the festivity on the runway are collections by Nirmooha, Jade by Monica & Karisma, Nikita Mhaisalkar, and Shruti Sancheti among others.

