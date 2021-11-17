Here’s What to Eat to Fight Fatigue

What you offer your body is what it runs on. The easiest method to obtain the most energy from your diet is to feed yourself the best food available. Aside from what you eat, when you eat might also have an effect on your energy levels. Have you ever noticed how lethargic you feel after a heavy lunch or dinner? This is because your body is using its fuel in digesting that large meal rather than powering the body.

Foods that can assist improve energy levels are often fresh instead of highly processed. They are also high in nutrients. Here are some examples:

Every day, consume at least 5 servings of a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Meals should be built around potatoes, bread, rice, pasta, or other starchy carbs – Choose wholegrain versions wherever feasible

Include some dairy or dairy substitutes, such as soya drinks – Select low-fat and low-sugar alternatives.

Consume beans, lentils, fish, eggs, meat, and other protein – especially two servings of fish every week, one of which should be oily.

Choose unsaturated oils and spreads in minimal amounts.

6 to 8 glasses of liquids each day.

Few tips to keep in mind

A person can also try adopting some basic diet-related practices to help maintain their energy levels up during the day. The most important part is to avoid meal skipping. Try having 5 meals a day and try to maintain two to three hours of gap between each meal. If energy levels drop, have an afternoon or morning snack, like a handful of almonds, and stick to suggested daily calorie intakes while remaining hydrated with water or other healthy liquids. Some sort of physical activity like yoga or running or even brisk walking can help you maintain a healthy and energetic body.

However, various people will react differently to these tactics, and what works for one person may not work for another.

