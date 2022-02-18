Here’s What The Stylish Celebrity Couple Could be Wearing

Find someone that complements you and your fashion choices! And Farhan Akhtar definitely aces the style game each time he steps out with Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may have an individualistic sense of style but together they are two peas in a pod. Farhan and Shibani kickstarted their wedding festivities with the haldi and mehendi ceremony on February 17. The function was attended by close family and friends including Shibani’s sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar, Shabana Azmi, Rhea Chakraborty and Amrita Arora.

From twinning in hoodies to upping their desi quotient in Indian ensembles, Farhan and Shibani have always brought their A-game when it comes to styling as a couple. Ahead of their much-awaited wedding, we take a look at some of the outfits they have donned together as a couple. Thus, setting stylish goals for all couples out there.

Match-made-in-prints

It’s evident that Shibani Dandekar is a true-blue Payal Singhal fan! On multiple occasions Shibani has donned the ace designer’s outfits. So, when Payal’s brand turned 20, Shibani along with Farhan made their first public appearance as a couple on the runway for Payal’s show. Looking surreal in colourful ensembles, the silhouettes complemented their personalities to the T. While Shibani wore a lehenga set featuring pom poms and colourful embroidered floral motifs, Farhan complemented her in a colourful printed kurta set. The boho-chic look definitely added pizzazz to their overall get up.

A Black-tie affair

Giving us major couple goals in black, Shibani and Farhan looked dazzling in the ensembles. While Shibani opted for a sexy thigh high slit dress by Saisha Shinde, Farhan looked dapper in an all-black suit and tie. If the couple is planning to throw a party post the wedding for their industry friends, we hope they keep it as glamorous as these outfits.

Will it be a Sabya wedding?

Sabyasachi is Bollywood star’s go-to designer for all things wedding. In 2021, Shibani’s Diwali look saw her dressed in a Sabyasachi embroidered lehenga set. The pastel tulle lehenga set was teamed with a contrast blouse enhanced with thread work. She draped the dupatta in such a way that it gave the illusion of a sari. As per reports, the couple will be tying the knot in a Maharashtrian style wedding. So will it be a green or red sari/lehenga, only time will tell.

