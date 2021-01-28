Here’s What Shahid Kapoor Wrote on Mira’s Latest Pics

Shahid and Mira Kapoor are having some magical moments at the shores of Goa’s beaches. The 26-year-old has been sharing pictures from her Goa getaway on Instagram these days and her recent post even got husband Shahid to take a moment to flirt with her. In her latest Instagram post, Mira is seen wearing a red and blue striped summer dress with the beaches of Goa in the background. Mira mentioned that she is seeking for magic in every moment.

The post has garnered over 183,588 likes and a wooing comment by husband Shahid. The 39-year-old actor replied to Mira’s caption as he wrote, “I see it in your eyes”. Shahid’s reply to Mira has received over 1,685 likes as fans swoon over his digital romance.

Mira had visited Shahid in Goa who is currently shooting for a web series with actor Raashi Khanna. She has now returned to her home in Mumbai and is with her kids, Misha and Zain.

In an earlier post from last week, Mira shared another photograph from Goa where she is seen in a black and white shirt with golden chunky necklace. Wearing a House of Masaba creation, she accessorised her look with a Studio Metallurgy necklace. With black sunglasses, and black and white umbrella, Mira completed her glamorous look.

The post has been liked by over 172,087 Instagram users. Commenting on the post, Shahid wrote, “Poser alert. Looking swish my love. Effortless.” Besides Shahid, fashion designer Masaba Gupta also commented on Mira’s post and wrote, “Showwwww me the dress full!” It is quite clear from Mira’s Instagram posts that she did have rejuvenating time during her stay in Goa.

Here are some other captures from Mira’s dreamy visit to Goa to give some company to her husband.

On the work front, Shahid’s sports-drama film Jersey releases on Diwali.